Local girl preparing for water skiing competitions

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A 10-year-old from Lawton who's been water skiing since a young age has already earned herself a state title, and is getting ready to compete in the regional competition this Friday in Rogers, Arkansas.

Addyson Flint started skiing competitively this year and is currently ranked second in the region and seventh in the nation, in her age division, in slalom water skiing.

She’s been skiing since she was three,= and enjoys it because her family is all skiers too.

"I just like spending time out there with my family," Addyson said.

Her grandfather is her coach and says he knew she'd do well but didn't realize she'd be this motivated.

Addyson said her favorite part of skiing competitively is meeting people at the competitions. She has been practicing hard for months, getting ready for regional's.

She makes her first run at 23 miles-per-hour, skiing in-between buoys. After she finishes her first pass, she then bumps it up to speeds of 24 MPH - followed by 26, 28, and sometimes 30 MPH.

She says 23 MPH used to be her max speed but she's been pushing herself to go faster.

"When I was at 23 it felt like it was on a rocket, and I'm going 30 MPH and I'm like 'woah that's a big difference'," Addyson said.

Addyson said she's excited for this weekend because she gets to see her friends at Regionals.

She competes on Friday and has already qualified for nationals which are held in Texas next month.

