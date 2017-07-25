Museum of the Great Plains funding approved

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton City Council approved allocating $500,000 to the Museum of the Great Plains. It passed 5 to 2 with Councilmen Caleb Davis and Dwight Tanner voting no.

The funding in the budget for the museum was up for debate at the last meeting with Davis and Tanner asking why the city is giving the museum money, and the citizens do not get the benefit of a free visit day.

Tanner made a motion to approve the funding, but also add that Lawton City Manager Jerry Ihler meet with the museum’s board of directors to work on getting free visit days for citizens back. Councilman Davis second the motion. But Tanner’s proposal never came to a vote.

Councilman Jay Burk made a secondary motion to allow the funding without a meeting with the board. That’s the proposal that passed.

