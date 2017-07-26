Wildfire burning near Quartz Mountain State Park

KIOWA COUNTY (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Forestry Services task force is joining the fight against a wildfire in Kiowa County.

It's burning about 17 miles southwest of Quartz Mountain State Park.

They're calling it the "Flat Top" fire. The last update shows the fire has consumed about 70 acres.

The O.F.S. says the biggest problem is that fire is burning in rough terrain.

Local fire departments, including Blair and Martha are among those fighting it.

