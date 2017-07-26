Semi overturns on I-44

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Crews are working on a wreck involving a semi truck in Cotton County.

It happened on Interstate 44 around mile marker 22, closing the outside southbound lane.

It’s not clear how the semi turned over into a ditch.

According to the wrecker crew at the scene, the semi contained Round-Up weed killer.

Hazmat crews were on their way to clean that up at last check.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.