Oklahoma sheriff charged with manslaughter in inmate's death

ENID, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma sheriff is among six people facing manslaughter charges in the 2016 death of an inmate found unresponsive after being tied to a chair.

A grand jury indicted Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles and five others who worked at the jail on second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of 58-year-old Anthony Huff.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the charges Tuesday.

Attorney Stephen Jones entered a not-guilty plea for Niles. Jones says Niles was booked and released at the Garfield County jail after posting $15,000 bond. Niles could not be reached for comment.

The indictment says Huff was left in the restraint chair for 48 hours without enough food or water. He was pronounced dead June 8, 2016, four days after being jailed on a public intoxication complaint.

