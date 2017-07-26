Man charged in Lawton’s 1st homicide of 2016 pleaded guilty

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The trial of Cory T. Huntley has come to a close. Huntley was charged with the 1st-degree murder of Norman Glover, 42, in August of 2016. He was also charged with shooting with the intent to kill in reference to the wounding of Bambi Glover at the Glover residence and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Huntley, 34, pleaded guilty to all three felony charges and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years with the Department of Corrections for the possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction charge Huntley will serve all three counts concurrently and pay no fines. He will be eligible for parole in 38 years and 3 months.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.