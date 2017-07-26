Altus couple charged with child neglect after pot is found inside of their home

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A couple in Altus has been charged with child neglect after police discover drug use and paraphernalia inside their home.

Police responded to the home on an unrelated investigation on July 21st. Officers found what is believed to be marijuana along with paraphernalia use to smoke marijuana.

According to investigators, the couple’s two-year-old child was present while the drug use was taking place.

Ashley Alvarado, 21, faces charges of child neglect. Mauro Rodriguez, 26, faces multiple charges including child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance within 1000 feet of a Department of Human Services licensed child care facility.

Both suspects were incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail and await their initial appearance in Jackson County District Court. The child was placed in DHS custody.

