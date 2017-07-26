City of Altus issues water conservation order

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Those who use City of Altus water are being asked to conserve through July 31st due to construction at the Water Treatment Plant.

“The water plant will remain operational all week but our capacity to store treated water will be decreased substantially. We are asking customers to reduce water use, especially outdoor water use as much as feasibly possible,” said Altus Public Works Director Johnny Barrow.

This is a necessary precaution to protect the water system.

