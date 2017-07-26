Former Comanche Nation Employee Charged with Embezzling

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – A former Comanche Nation employee has been charged with embezzling funds from the tribe.

Julierose Baquera Molina, 38 of Cache, is charged with felony embezzlement.

According to an indictment, Molina was employed by the Comanche Nation Tax Commission from October 2014 through March 2016, which funds government operations. The indictment alleges she took more than $1,000 illegally.

If convicted, Molina could be sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. She will also be required to pay restitution to the Comanche Nation Tax Commission.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Comanche Nation Police Department.

