Crime Stoppers searches for Duncan burglary suspect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Crime Stoppers of Stephens County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into Solutions Auto Group on July 25th.

The suspect damaged the establishment as well as stole several items.

If you recognize this individual or have any information on this crime you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 580-252-4636 or call the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

Remember, you can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest and/or charges with this crime or any other felony crime.

