Many express concern over appeal’s transparency in Holtzclaw case

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A lack of transparency in the appeal of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw has many people raising questions.

Holtzclaw is currently serving a 263-year prison sentence, convicted of several sex crimes while on patrol.

According to records, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has filed new motions under seal that appear to be connected to secret hearings held last month.

The court transcript from the closed hearing in district court, the district judge's ruling, and even the order placing it under seal are now also sealed.

"The problem I see, it lends credence to the public not trusting in what is going on," said Legal Analyst Irven Box.

"I want some answers and I think it should be very eye opening to Oklahomans ... that you try to follow the rules and the court makes up their own rules as they go along,” said Holtzclaw’s advocate Brian Bates.

Though OCCA rules state that the order should be publicly accessible, an employee explained that the court can override its own rules.

