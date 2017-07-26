Moore Public Schools considers legal action against Plaza Towers civil engineer

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Moore Public Schools could soon take legal action against a civil engineer.

Yesterday, at a board meeting, the district's lawyers explained why they settled out of court for more than $14,000 to each of the seven families who lost a child after a tornado hit an elementary school in 2013.

The board also unanimously passed a measure giving its lawyers permission to look into filing complaints against Dr. Chris Ramseyer who once called some Moore school buildings "death traps."

"It was reckless in our opinion because he had not looked at any of the construction photos,” said district attorney Phyllis Walta.

"District folks told us that we the community needed to heal, and the litigation was preventing it," said attorney Bo Rainey.

Through the district's insurance carrier, they paid a total of $100,000 in the settlement.

