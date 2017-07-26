Gathering of the Juggalos kicks off in OKC tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from residents and officials in Oklahoma City as they prepare for the gathering of Juggalos, which is set to start tonight.

It's an event hosted by rap group Insane Clown Posse, and is a gathering of fans.

It's been held in other locations in the past, but for the 18th gathering, the band chose Oklahoma City as the destination.

The Juggalos, the name given to fans of the group, had been classified in a 2011 report as a quote "loosely-organized hybrid gang" by the FBI in four states, though Oklahoma is not one of them.

Some say they are worried about the festival, but others... don't see it as a problem.

"We are watching this concert very closely."

"I have met people from Alaska.. Well, there's one from Connecticut... Maine."

"These are some good people. They really are."

The music festival has had a reputation for violence in the past, including stabbings and assaults. The event begins tonight at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater and lasts until Saturday.

