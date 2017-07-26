Fiesta at Fuqua back to school celebration will be held August 5th

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- NewLife Church is searching for donations for the Fiesta at Fuqua back to school event. There will be hair cutting stations, the opportunity to have eye and dental exams, pick up school bus passes, free hot dogs and drinks, shoes, and school supplies available at the event. The event will be held at Fuqua Park on August 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The group hopes to provide school supplies to 1000 students in grades K-12 this year. Last year, they gave new shoes to 400 K-5th grade students.

They hope to continue the tradition this year but will need the support of the community to do so. There are donation boxes in Duncan at Payless Shoes and the Boomerang Diner.

Contact NewLife Church at 580-453-9690, if interested in providing a tax-deductible donation for the purchase of new shoes.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.