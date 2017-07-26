Fiesta at Fuqua back to school celebration will be held August 5th

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.
Lawton Public Schools will begin the start of the school year in good financial shape. They have a $10 million dollar carryover in their budget through planning and saving last year.
School starts two weeks from now in Lawton and teachers are getting their classrooms ready for students.
