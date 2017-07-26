PSO announces wind energy investment providing dramatic savings for customers

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has announced an unprecedented project, referred to as The Wind Catcher Energy Connection project, that could result in significant cost savings to customers while further diversifying the Company’s energy supply.

The project will include the nation’s largest wind energy facility. The project is expected to provide reduced energy cost savings to PSO customers of more than $2 billion over the life of the project. PSO customers will receive nearly 40% of their energy from wind.

“PSO is very excited about this extraordinary opportunity to reduce costs for our customers by delivering to them high quality, very low-priced Oklahoma wind energy,” said Stuart Solomon, PSO president and chief operating officer. “At the same time, the Wind Catcher project will boost the Oklahoma economy, create thousands of new jobs, and provide tax revenues for local governments. There’s never been a project like Wind Catcher, and we’re pleased to bring it forward for the benefit of our customers and the state.”

PSO says the low cost of wind energy along with associated tax benefits will be passed along to customers.

PSO will make a filing at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission seeking Commission approval to move forward with the project. The project could be completed as early as 2020 if approved.

Information provided by PSO.