Comanche Co Sheriff seeks info about person of interest in Paint Rd homicide

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Gabriel's House in Duncan has received a 15,000 dollar grant to help update their technology. Gabriel's House Academy is an after-school enrichment program for 1st through 5th graders in the Duncan Public School District.
Gabriel's House in Duncan has received a 15,000 dollar grant to help update their technology. Gabriel's House Academy is an after-school enrichment program for 1st through 5th graders in the Duncan Public School District.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.