Comanche Co Sheriff seeks info about person of interest in Paint Rd homicide

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Darnell McDaniel AKA "Wild Bill".

McDaniel has been named a 'person of interest' in the death of Ci'Lina Deloney who's body was found on Northwest Paint Road in Lawton in January.

If you know his location or information about him, contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at crimetips@sheriffcomanche.com, (580)353-4282 or on Facebook. All tips and information will be kept confidential.

