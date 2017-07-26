Gabriel's receives grant from Sarkey's Foundation

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Gabriel's House in Duncan has received a 15,000 dollar grant to help update their technology. Gabriel's House Academy is an after-school enrichment program for 1st through 5th graders in the Duncan Public School District. They offer snacks, homework help, character building curriculum's, and much more.



Paula, Executive Director Dee Carrio said she's beyond thankful. The grant is from the Sarkey's Foundation and Carrio said with their help, they can continue to serve kids in Duncan.

"I think they are going to be excited. A lot of kids come in just thinking that they are going to help me with my homework but to know that a lot of their homework may be done or spelling test may be done on this new technology or on this new tablet will make the day more exciting," said Carrio.

For Dee Carrio and Gabriel's House, the 15,000 dollar grant from the Sarkey Foundation is a game-changer.

The computers and tablets they had were about a decade own. Now, they have 28 chrome books, 2 desktops, and a wireless copier.

"Education right now is solely based on technology and what the kids are doing, and a lot of it is moving from paper and pen to computers, and tablets, and that just allows us to stay up with the public school system, and to be able to keep Gabriel's House effective and help the kids academically," said Carrio.

While the grant made all of this possible, Carrio said things aren't always that easy. Their after school program costs students 15 dollars a month, but donations from the community are the main source behind their funding.

"We heavily rely on individual donations we have an angel program for individuals in the community to sign up to be an Angel and they sponsor a child that helps us provide these services to each child, and then its church donations and grants," said Carrio.



Carrio said they are still going to use their old equipment for smaller projects such as video games or do complete homework online.

She adds they always need volunteers. For more information, please email Dee Carrio at gabrielshouseinc@gmail.com or call the office at (580) 252-4782.

