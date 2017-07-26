Church collecting clothes for back-to-school drive

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - With less than a month before school starts, First Baptist Church in Walters is collecting clothes for a clothing drive to help families get ready for the upcoming year.

The church will be holding a clothing drive 6 p.m. August 14 and 15 in the Cotton Electric Civic Room.

FBC Walters Interim Youth Pastor Cody Pennington said his wife came up with the idea after a local parent held a backpack drive last year.

Pennington said he understands that many families in this part of the state are going through tough times, and they hope to ease the financial burden of sending kids back to school with this drive.

"We know there's a big cost with buying school supplies and we know this is a time of year where parents just go through their closets and says, 'man nothing is going to fit this year' and we're hoping to try to help with that," he said.

The church's youth group – made up of local students – are helping to put the drive on, and spent Wednesday evening sorting the clothes, placing them into piles based on size. There will be sizes available for children pre-school age through high school.

"We've actually received more clothes than I've expected so far so hopefully the clothes will keep coming in and we'll have plenty to go around," Pennington said.

Youth group member and senior Makayla Hiebert said helping the community is something important to her.

"You want to be there for the kids when they start back to school and help them have the things that they need to go back to school and just to have a great school year," she said.

Pennington added that holding this drive shows the students that church isn't just about a building where you pray and fellowship – it goes beyond the walls, into the community and helping others.

Any clothes leftover from the drive will be put into the church's clothing closet, which is open the second Saturday of each month.

If you'd like to donate clothes you can do so by taking them to First Baptist Walters.

