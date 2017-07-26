Back to school bash preparations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Parks and Recreation is looking to make sure area children have the school supplies they need as they head back to class.



On Saturday, August 5 they will host their 9th annual Back to School Bash, and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. they will distribute backpacks full of school supplies to families.



They hope to help out 1,000 students -- but whatever the number, event coordinator Shereyl Grubbs says they are happy to host an event that benefits the community.



"When the community has the ability to invest in each other, and also have a way to be invested in, it kin of creates a family atmosphere that helps grow and develop the community together,” she said.



The event will be held at the Great Plains Coliseum's Annex Building.



Pre-registration guarantees a backpack, and families can register at the Patterson Center or the Comanche County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, July 31 until August 3. Those registering must have a photo-ID, and their children must be present.



They will also accept day-of registrations starting at 10 a.m.

Those wishing to donate supplies can do so at the Patterson Center, or at any of the donation buckets place in EZ-GOs across Lawton.

