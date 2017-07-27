Anadarko Police: Councilman tried to bargain way out of DUI arre - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Anadarko Police: Councilman tried to bargain way out of DUI arrest

Source: KFOR TV Source: KFOR TV

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) - Anadarko police say they captured a city councilman on video trying to bargain his way out of a DUI arrest.

KFOR TV reports that Jeffery Jason, or "J.J." Vance was brought in early yesterday morning, following a traffic stop when an officer saw his pickup swerve and run a red light. After failing a field sobriety test, Vance was taken to the police station where he was recorded making offers, asking officers to let him go. At one point he even suggested using his position on the council to raise more money for the department. 

In a statement, the Mayor of Anadarko said, in part, "...I am without authority to address his position on the City Council. That authority rests with voters at the ballot box."

Anadarko PD says they are working with the Caddo County District Attorney's office on how to proceed.

 

