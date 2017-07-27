Anadarko Police: Councilman tried to bargain way out of DUI arrest

Anadarko police say they captured a city councilman on video trying to bargain his way out of a D-U-I arrest.

KFOR TV reports that Jeffery Jason, or J.J. Vance was brought in early yesterday morning, following a traffic stop when an officer saw his pickup swerve and run a red light.

After failing a field sobriety test, Vance was taken to the police station where he was recorded making offers, asking officers to let him go.

