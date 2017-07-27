Anadarko Police: Councilman tried to bargain way out of DUI arrest

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Anadarko police say they captured a city councilman on video trying to bargain his way out of a D-U-I arrest.
KFOR TV reports that Jeffery Jason, or J.J. Vance was brought in early yesterday morning, following a traffic stop when an officer saw his pickup swerve and run a red light.
After failing a field sobriety test, Vance was taken to the police station where he was recorded making offers, asking officers to let him go.
Oklahoma Forestry Services says National Guard aircraft and additional County Wildland Task Forces are joining the fight against a wildfire burning near Quartz Mountain State Park.
