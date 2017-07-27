More joining fight against fire near Quartz Mountain - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

More joining fight against fire near Quartz Mountain

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Forestry Services says National Guard aircraft and additional County Wildland Task Forces are joining the fight against a wildfire burning near Quartz Mountain State Park.
The blaze began Sunday in Kiowa County when the Flat Top mountain was struck by lightning.
It's burned more than 7,000 acres so far.
Crews have secured a perimeter to make sure the area up the mountain is the only thing that burns.
One home has had to be evacuated so far.

