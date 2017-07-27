Lawsuit: Trafficking scheme lured Filipinos to Oklahoma

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
A week ago, a home invasion in Cordell left a 36-year-old woman dead and her 14-year-old son injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who believed to have sustained a specific injury during the crime. OSBI agents have not identified a suspect but believe that the man they are searching for suffered blunt force trauma to his right forearm during the scuffle.
Lawton Parks and Recreation is looking to make sure area children have the school supplies they need as they head back to class.
