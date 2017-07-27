Oklahoma sheriff indicted in inmate's death remains on job - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma sheriff indicted in inmate's death remains on job

Sheriff Jerry Niles Sheriff Jerry Niles

ENID, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma sheriff who was indicted with five others in the death of an inmate remains on the job, but two other employees have been placed on administrative leave.

Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles tells the Enid News & Eagle (http://bit.ly/2tFTnGW ) that he's "here to work" following this week's unsealing of an indictment accusing him of second-degree manslaughter in last year's death of 58-year-old Anthony Huff.

Five others were also indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges, and Niles says two of those people were placed on paid administrative leave because of the indictment.

The indictment says Huff was left in a restraint chair for 48 hours without enough food or water. He was pronounced dead June 8, 2016, four days after being jailed on a public intoxication complaint.

Information from: Enid News & Eagle, http://www.enidnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP seeks support for narrow version of "Obamacare" repeal

    GOP seeks support for narrow version of "Obamacare" repeal

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:49 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:49:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:29:53 GMT

    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

  • Trump's transgender troops ban divides veterans in Congress

    Trump's transgender troops ban divides veterans in Congress

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:18:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:21:30 GMT

    President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

    President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.

  • OSBI searches for a male suspect with arm injury in Cordell murder case

    OSBI searches for a male suspect with arm injury in Cordell murder case

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:08:33 GMT

    A week ago, a home invasion in Cordell left a 36-year-old woman dead and her 14-year-old son injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who believed to have sustained a specific injury during the crime. OSBI agents have not identified a suspect but believe that the man they are searching for suffered blunt force trauma to his right forearm during the scuffle.

    A week ago, a home invasion in Cordell left a 36-year-old woman dead and her 14-year-old son injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who believed to have sustained a specific injury during the crime. OSBI agents have not identified a suspect but believe that the man they are searching for suffered blunt force trauma to his right forearm during the scuffle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly