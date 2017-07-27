Man caught tossing contraband over Lawton Correctional Facility’s wall

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man has been arrested after guards at Lawton Correctional Facility caught him throwing packages over the prison wall.

According to witnesses, Demetrius McClendon threw numerous packages of contraband over the wall. GEO employees monitoring the phone systems were well aware of the crime and knew multiple parties were involved. They believe there were at least two other suspects in the area though they were not apprehended.

McClendon told police that he and two other suspects drove from Tulsa to distributed contraband. He claims he was paid $1,000 for his help and that was his primary motivation.

The packages held two large bags of tobacco, 14 cell phones with accessories, 8 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of methamphetamine, and lighters.

McClendon was placed under arrest for bringing contraband into a penal institute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.