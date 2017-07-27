Man caught tossing contraband over Lawton Correctional Facility’s wall

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
A week ago, a home invasion in Cordell left a 36-year-old woman dead and her 14-year-old son injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who believed to have sustained a specific injury during the crime. OSBI agents have not identified a suspect but believe that the man they are searching for suffered blunt force trauma to his right forearm during the scuffle.
A week ago, a home invasion in Cordell left a 36-year-old woman dead and her 14-year-old son injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who believed to have sustained a specific injury during the crime. OSBI agents have not identified a suspect but believe that the man they are searching for suffered blunt force trauma to his right forearm during the scuffle.