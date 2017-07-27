Lawton seeks city council members for Wards 6, 7, and 8

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Flat Top Mountain Fire in Kiowa county is now about 20-percent contained. The fire is burning near Quartz Mountain State Park. At last check, it had scorched just over 18-hundred acres. Around noon, a County Wildland Task Force went on a hike into difficult terrain to battle the blaze. A task force of volunteer firefighters from Comanche County are also there.
The Flat Top Mountain Fire in Kiowa county is now about 20-percent contained. The fire is burning near Quartz Mountain State Park. At last check, it had scorched just over 18-hundred acres. Around noon, a County Wildland Task Force went on a hike into difficult terrain to battle the blaze. A task force of volunteer firefighters from Comanche County are also there.
The City of Lawton will be performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave on July 31st through August 2nd. The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase one (shown as red on the map) will be performed July 31st and will be reopened during phase two (shown as green on the map) on August 1st. Normal traffic will resume on August 2nd.
The City of Lawton will be performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave on July 31st through August 2nd. The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase one (shown as red on the map) will be performed July 31st and will be reopened during phase two (shown as green on the map) on August 1st. Normal traffic will resume on August 2nd.
A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help. Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack.
A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help. Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack.