Lawton seeks city council members for Wards 6, 7, and 8 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton seeks city council members for Wards 6, 7, and 8

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- City of Lawton Wards 6, 7, and 8 are accepting applications for municipal officer candidates beginning July 31st and ending August 2nd at the County Election Board office.

The election is scheduled for September 12th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP blame-a-thon over health bill crash, but no clear path

    GOP blame-a-thon over health bill crash, but no clear path

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-28 07:39:34 GMT
    Friday, July 28 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:20:15 GMT

    The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

    The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

  • Kiowa County Flat Top Mtn Fire is now 20% contained

    Kiowa County Flat Top Mtn Fire is now 20% contained

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:05:30 GMT

    The Flat Top Mountain Fire in Kiowa county is now about 20-percent contained. The fire is burning near Quartz Mountain State Park. At last check, it had scorched just over 18-hundred acres. Around noon, a County Wildland Task Force went on a hike into difficult terrain to battle the blaze. A task force of volunteer firefighters from Comanche County are also there. 

    The Flat Top Mountain Fire in Kiowa county is now about 20-percent contained. The fire is burning near Quartz Mountain State Park. At last check, it had scorched just over 18-hundred acres. Around noon, a County Wildland Task Force went on a hike into difficult terrain to battle the blaze. A task force of volunteer firefighters from Comanche County are also there. 

  • Warming to worsen dead zones, algae blooms choking US waters

    Warming to worsen dead zones, algae blooms choking US waters

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:09:13 GMT
    Friday, July 28 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:56:36 GMT
    A new study projects that global warming fueled increases in rain will mean more fertilizer runoff which will further choke US waterways.
    A new study projects that global warming fueled increases in rain will mean more fertilizer runoff which will further choke US waterways.
    •   
Powered by Frankly