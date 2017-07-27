Lawton seeks officers for Wards 6, 7, and 8 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- City of Lawton Wards 6, 7, and 8 are accepting applications for municipal officer candidates beginning July 31st and ending August 2nd at the County Election Board office.

The election is scheduled for September 12th.

