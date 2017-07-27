OSBI searches for a male suspect with arm injury in Cordell murder case

CORDELL, OK (KSWO)- A week ago, a home invasion in Cordell left a 36-year-old woman dead and her 14-year-old son injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who believed to have sustained a specific injury during the crime.

OSBI agents have not identified a suspect but believe that the man they are searching for suffered blunt force trauma to his right forearm during the scuffle.

If anyone has knowledge of a man with such an injury that occurred about a week ago, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

