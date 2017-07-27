In an effort to rebuild, Moore offers incentives for home buyers

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- The City of Moore is offering up to $40,000 to potential home buyers in neighborhoods that have been slow to rebuild following a devastating tornado in 2013.

The city, along with the department of Housing and Urban Development is giving out a total of $1-million to potential homeowners in eighteen selected neighborhoods.

The money comes as part of a larger, $52-million Community Development Block Grant.

"If you find a home that you like then it's probably already there for you… I think it's a boost for those areas. Some of the areas have come back a little faster than others… But in those impacted areas we have some existing homes that are for sale and we have approximately 100 lots ready to be redeveloped,” said Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell.

To apply for the grant, the home must be between $138,000 and $180,000. The City of Moore will be holding four application workshops next month starting August 1st.

