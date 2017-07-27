Family speaks out about Fort Cobb attempted rescue, drowning

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from the family of an Oklahoma City father and son who drowned over the weekend at Fort Cobb Lake.

The man's niece says the single father of four took his kids to the lake over the weekend when one of his sons slipped into deep water. That's when the father went in to help him, and they both disappeared.

"It was just so unexpected, and he went in to go try and help him and save him, and he never resurfaced… We just want to give them a proper burial together,” said Autumn Styles.

The family is working to raise money for their burial. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help, which has raised $725 so far.

