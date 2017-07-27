Former correctional officer says he’s being targeted after captu - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former correctional officer says he’s being targeted after capturing explicit videos of jailers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We are hearing from a former Oklahoma correctional officer who says he's now in trouble with the law for trying to be a whistleblower. Back in May, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections launched an investigation into video that was captured at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. That video was caught by a now former correctional officer, who is facing possible jail time.

The video showed officers making crude remarks about inmates. The clips feature guards at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center using crude and unprofessional language among other things. In one clip, a guard said something to the effect of lock the doors and let the 40 child molesters in the center die. He also said, don't let them be dead for more than 30 minutes of the officers would be in trouble.

DOC Director Joe Allbaugh issued a statement saying there's an ongoing investigation and this type of behavior and expression of opinion is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Now, the former correctional officer is charged with a felony for bringing contraband into the facility, and says the investigation has turned against him.

"I just think there is a lot of neglect and there are officers who treat them less than human… I am probably going to go to jail for sticking my neck out,” said former correctional officer James Larrick.

He worked in Lexington for more than a year, but quit last December after capturing more than 60 hours’ worth of hidden camera video, saying he had seen enough.He says he has fully cooperated with the Department of Correction's investigation.

If you would like to see the videos, visit here, and here. Please note that the content is explicit.

