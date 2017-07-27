Voters in Cement to decide on PSO contract renewal Sept 12th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Voters in Cement to decide on PSO contract renewal Sept 12th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

CEMENT, OK (KSWO)- On September 12th, there will be a Cement Municipal Special Election.

Voters in Cement will decide whether or not to renew a 25-year contractual franchise with Public Service of Oklahoma to continue to deliver electrical services to the area.

  OK charter schools sue Board of Ed over funding discrepancies

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:54 PM EDT

    Charter schools across the state are demanding equality in funding. The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is suing the State Board of Education over inequities. The suit requests "funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities. The school association argues that charter schools are receiving hundreds of dollars less in state-issued funding that public schools. 

    Ft Sill's commanding general is leaving for Ft Bragg

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:52 PM EDT
    Major General Brian McKiernan (Source U.S. Army)Major General Brian McKiernan (Source U.S. Army)

    Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, who was welcomed to Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence as commanding general in July of 2016, will be leaving. Maj. Gen. McKiernan has been selected to be the Deputy Commanding General of 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan has served as commanding general for the last year. 

  GOP seeks support for narrow version of "Obamacare" repeal

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:49 AM EDT
    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

