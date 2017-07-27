Sonic receives assistance from US Dept of Labor to comply with f - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sonic receives assistance from US Dept of Labor to comply with federal labor laws

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and Oklahoma City-based franchisor Sonic Industries Services Inc. signed a voluntary agreement to help SONIC’s independently owned and operated franchise locations comply with federal labor laws.

The agreement provides a forum and the resources needed to assist in educating SONIC Drive-In owners, managers, and employees nationwide. The package will include easy-to-use video and online training, educational articles, sample training materials, and training and compliance assistance.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • OK charter schools sue Board of Ed over funding discrepancies

    OK charter schools sue Board of Ed over funding discrepancies

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:54:01 GMT

    Charter schools across the state are demanding equality in funding. The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is suing the State Board of Education over inequities. The suit requests "funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities. The school association argues that charter schools are receiving hundreds of dollars less in state-issued funding that public schools. 

    Charter schools across the state are demanding equality in funding. The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is suing the State Board of Education over inequities. The suit requests "funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities. The school association argues that charter schools are receiving hundreds of dollars less in state-issued funding that public schools. 

  • breaking

    Ft Sill’s commanding general is leaving for Ft Bragg

    Ft Sill’s commanding general is leaving for Ft Bragg

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:52:43 GMT
    Major General Brian McKiernan (Source U.S. Army)Major General Brian McKiernan (Source U.S. Army)

    Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, who was welcomed to Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence as commanding general in July of 2016, will be leaving. Maj. Gen. McKiernan has been selected to be the Deputy Commanding General of 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan has served as commanding general for the last year. 

    Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, who was welcomed to Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence as commanding general in July of 2016, will be leaving. Maj. Gen. McKiernan has been selected to be the Deputy Commanding General of 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan has served as commanding general for the last year. 

  • GOP seeks support for narrow version of "Obamacare" repeal

    GOP seeks support for narrow version of "Obamacare" repeal

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:49 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:49:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:50:06 GMT

    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

    •   
Powered by Frankly