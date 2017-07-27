Sonic receives assistance from US Dept of Labor to comply with federal labor laws

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and Oklahoma City-based franchisor Sonic Industries Services Inc. signed a voluntary agreement to help SONIC’s independently owned and operated franchise locations comply with federal labor laws.

The agreement provides a forum and the resources needed to assist in educating SONIC Drive-In owners, managers, and employees nationwide. The package will include easy-to-use video and online training, educational articles, sample training materials, and training and compliance assistance.

