Transgender Tulsa veteran speaks out about Trump tweet

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A transgender veteran in Tulsa is speaking out against President Trump's tweet, stating that he plans to ban transgender service members from the military. She says she had served in the Navy for more than 20 years as a man.

After retiring in 2009, she says her life changed, though she struggled with her identity while in the military.

She says President Trump's recent tweets on transgender service members undermines progress they had made in the past year."To be told that I'm not worthy of standing for my own values because of my gender status, well it's insulting,” said Sharon Queen.

She added that while she struggled with identity during her service, she never lied about her situation and was allowed to retire.

