Academy and YMCA take kids on back to school shopping spree

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Academy Sports and Outdoors helped several local children get ready for the new school year today. They joined with the YMCA to select 30 kids to take on a shopping spree. Each child received a $100 Academy gift card.

8th grade Student Colin Gabriel says today was a great opportunity.



“It feels great to go shopping with like you guys, you guys helping me get the school supplies that I need.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors does this yearly at several stores. They help 3,000 students worldwide.

