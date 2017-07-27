Ft Sill’s commanding general is leaving for Ft Bragg

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, who was welcomed to Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence as commanding general in July of 2016, will be leaving. Maj. Gen. McKiernan has been selected to be the Deputy Commanding General of 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg.

Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan has served as commanding general for the last year. Three decades ago, he went through training at Fort Sill. In 2012, he served as the commandant of the Field Artillery school on post for 16 months.

McKiernan’s successor will be Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner Jr. Shoffner is currently the Director of Operations/Director Rapid Equipment Fielding, Army Capabilities Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology) in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.