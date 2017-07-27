Ft Sill’s commanding general is leaving for Ft Bragg

Charter schools across the state are demanding equality in funding. The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is suing the State Board of Education over inequities. The suit requests "funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities. The school association argues that charter schools are receiving hundreds of dollars less in state-issued funding that public schools.
Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, who was welcomed to Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence as commanding general in July of 2016, will be leaving. Maj. Gen. McKiernan has been selected to be the Deputy Commanding General of 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan has served as commanding general for the last year.
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
We are hearing from a former Oklahoma correctional officer who says he's now in trouble with the law for trying to be a whistle blower. Back in May, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections launched an investigation into video that was captured at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. That video was caught by a now former correctional officer, who is facing possible jail time.
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
