OK charter schools sue Board of Ed over funding discrepancies

OK (KSWO)- Charter schools across the state are demanding equality in funding. The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is suing the State Board of Education over inequities.

The suit requests "funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities." The school association argues that charter schools are receiving hundreds of dollars less in state-issued funding that public schools.

The education board was expected to discuss the issue in a private meeting today.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.