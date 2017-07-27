Check out the City of Lawton 116th birthday festivities this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton will be celebrating the town’s 116th birthday August 1 through August 12.

Events planned for the 2017 City of Lawton's Birthday Celebrations include:

Tuesday, Aug 1-11, Preservation 50 Exhibit, City Hall Lobby Preservation Oklahoma’s traveling exhibition “Preservation 50: Oklahoma Celebrates the National Historic Preservation Act” will be on display in the Lawton City Hall Lobby, August 1 - August 11. Lawton’s four properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places include the Lawton City Hall (Lawton High School), Carnegie Library/Old Town Hall, Armory Building and the Central Fire Station.

Thursday, Aug 3, City of Lawton Birthday Reception & Ceremony, 5:30 pm, City Hall Mayor Fred Fitch invites the public to Lawton’s Birthday Reception and Ceremony to be held in the Banquet Hall at City Hall (212 SW 9th St.) on August 3 at 5:30 pm. The Lawton Award in Excellence will be given to Gilbert “Gib” Gibson for outstanding excellence in service to community, state, and nation. The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women’s Club will also be recognized for 79 years of service.

Saturday, Aug 5, Lawton Rangers Rodeo Breakfast, 6:30 am, L.O. Ranch House The Lawton Rangers Breakfast starts at 6:30 am in the L.O. Ranch House located at 2004 SE 60th St. For $5.00, you can get a hearty all you can eat meal and a morning of community fun!

Saturday, Aug 5, Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton Memorial Service, 10 am The Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton will host the annual Pioneer Woman’s Memorial at the Ritter-Gray Funeral Chapel located at 632 SW C Avenue to honor all pioneers.

Sunday, Aug 6, Historic Mattie Beal Home Tour, 12Noon – 3 pm, Free All can tour the historic Mattie Beal Home’s 14-room mansion at no cost. The Mattie Beal Home, located at 1008 SW 5th Street, is owned and maintained by the Lawton Heritage Association and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Wednesday, Aug 9-12, 79th Annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 pm The Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo kicks off at the L.O. Ranch Arena, located at 2004 SE 60th Street. The rodeo is one of the top 50 rodeos in the U.S. Over 400 of the most skilled cowboys and cowgirls in the country will compete in tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Grab your cowboy hat and boots and head out to the Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo each night to watch edge-of-your-seat rodeo action, as well as live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lawtonrangers.com or at EZ Go, Crutcher’s Western Wear, Ruben’s Shoes, and Atwood’s Ranch & Home. The Rodeo Dance lineup for August 11 is the Allen Biffle Band and August 12 is the Waylon Holley Band.

Saturday, Aug 12, Lawton Rangers Parade, 10 am, Downtown Lawton The parade will be held on August 12 th and will travel west down C Avenue past City Hall to 9th Street, then South to D Avenue. The parade will turn east on D Avenue, pass the reviewing stand between 5th and 6th Streets, and return to the Mall parking lot. Line-up begins at the northwest corner of Central Mall. During the parade, the roads will be blocked off from 8:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Do not drive through or move the barricades. Parade activities include contests for best dressed Cowboy, Cowgirl, and Rodeo Clown for kids under six beginning at 9:30 am at the reviewing stand in front of City National Bank. The Marlow Gunfighters will be performing at the reviewing stand after the kid’s contests. Parade entry forms are available below. The deadline to enter is August 9th.



Information provided by the City of Lawton.