Oklahoma woman charged in death of newborn found in trash

ENID, Okla. (AP) - A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a newborn boy whose body was found in April in a trash bin in northern Oklahoma.

Court records show 26-year-old Kathryn Green of Enid was charged Thursday with murder, unauthorized disposal of a corpse, child neglect, obstructing an officer and drug possession.

The charges come days after the state medical examiner ruled the death of the boy was homicide due to methamphetamine toxicity. The autopsy report does not list an age for the boy, but notes that the umbilical cord was still attached.

Kathryn Green was initially arrested on the child neglect, obstruction and drug charges and is undergoing a mental competency examination. Her attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.