Bray-Doyle Public School adds new three-year-old program

The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico...
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
A Lawton boy battling a malignant brain tumor has drawn up a bucket list of things he wants to do before he dies.
MARLOW, OK (KSWO)-If you're looking to get a jump start on your child's education, you may want to consider Bray-Doyle Public Schools.
