Fire at Quartz Mountain triples in size

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico...
A Lawton boy battling a malignant brain tumor has drawn up a bucket list of things he wants to do before he dies.
