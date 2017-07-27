12-Year-Old Creates Bucket List After Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy battling a malignant brain tumor has drawn up a bucket list of things he wants to do before he dies.

On Justin Rodriguez's bucket list meeting, "The Rock", getting a tattoo, watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play, and a trip to the beach.

On Tuesday, Kobe's Restaurant in Lawton granted his first wish a meal that included Shrimp and Chicken, and Fried Ice Cream for dessert. Justin is undergoing radiation treatment at the Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center and staying at the Toby Keith's Kids Korral for the next two weeks.

Justin's mom, Soraya said this has been the most difficult time of her life, but her goal is to make sure Justin gets to accomplish things on his bucket list. She said it wouldn't be possible without people in the community. His mother said he beat the odds with cancer before. In 2010 he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and cancer.



"We did excessive chemo, but we had to remove the tumor. After several brain surgeries and excessive chemo and radiation he was called into remission in 2012. He did good after that," said Pierre.

Justin's health took a turn last week. When he couldn't move the left side of his body, he was rushed to the hospital.

"We found out that he relapsed and gained a new brain tumor and cancer so know he has a cancer its called Glioblastoma and the brain cancer is Inoperable and there is no cure.My initial thought was that we can beat this and we can fight this but he can be a miracle like he has been this first time," said Pierre.

Doctors said Justin has a short time left. His mom started spreading the word about his Bucket List on the "Hope For Justin" Facebook Page. Justin has already accomplished a few things so far.

"We went to Kobe's and got some shrimp," said Justin.

Since Sunday the Facebook Page " Hope for Justin" has gained almost 500 followers. When Josyln Wood saw the Facebook page, she knew she had to do something.



"It just didn't sound right a twelve year old writing a bucket list those two things should not even be together. No matter what I was bound to get everything on that list accomplished," said Wood.

Samantha Newhouse and others have made calls telling others about Justin's bucket list.



"Its word of mouth, we are trying to get the community involved that's what we are about the community everyone should help out. It doesn't matter if its a kid that is sick, soldier, or any kind of person that needs the help a community should stick together and help out," said Newhouse.

Justin's mom said she is thankful for the love and support of strangers. He will continue radiation for the next two weeks.

If you would like to help Justin fulfill his list click, the "Hope for Justin" Facebook link.

