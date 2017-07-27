Marlow nursing home celebrates 60th anniversary

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) – A nursing home that's been a longstanding part of the Marlow community celebrated its 60th birthday and invited everyone to the party.



Gregston's Nursing and Rehab center hosted a birthday bash Thursday evening, celebrating its long history and its residents.



The event featured free food and lots of fun for attendees, like a bounce castle, a dunk tank and a number of service animals for kids to pet.



State senator Paul Scott, was also there to present a special citation from the governor to the nursing home.



Gregston administrator Jessica Garvin said they were happy everyone was able to celebrate with them today, but they most enjoyed looking back on their long history of service to Marlow.



"It's just fun to be able to celebrate 60 years with our residents, and you have people here in Marlow that will run into me and say 'Hey, you're the Gregston's administrator – my mom was there, and her mom was there, and her mom was there,” she said, “so it's just really neat, because it’s a family-centered organization, and we just serve families."



Several community organizations came together to help put on the event.



Any proceeds collected during the celebration will go toward a donation to the Beautiful Day Foundation, a group that specializes in throwing parties and get-togethers for children and widows in the area.

