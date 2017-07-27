Marlow nursing home celebrates 60th anniversary

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working on legislation that could attempt to insulate Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Local volunteer fire departments dealt with several pop-up grass fires on Thursday.
