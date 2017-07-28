Two blood drives in SW Oklahoma today

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) – There will be two blood drives in southwestern Oklahoma today.

One in Lawton will go from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cache Road Square to benefit local veteran Troy Hensch.

There will also be one in Walters, sponsored by Cotton Electric.

It will be at the Cotton Electric Community Center at 308 N. Broadway in Walters from noon to 4 p.m.

For your donations at both events, you will get a free t-shirt as well as two passes to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.