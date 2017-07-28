LPD: Standoff ends after officers subdue man - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD: Standoff ends after officers subdue man

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say a standoff with a man armed with weapons is over.

Officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Northwest Kinyon Avenue around 11:30 Thursday night. LPD says the man was suffering from mental issues and threatening to harm himself. Officers say they were able to take him into custody a short time later using less than lethal force. He was then taken to the Taliaferro Community Health Center.

