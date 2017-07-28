LPD issues counterfeit bill advisory - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD issues counterfeit bill advisory

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)
(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)
(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department warns the public of a counterfeit bill scheme currently plaguing the community. LPD says businesses and citizens have recently received an influx of counterfeit currency.

The bills are clearly marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” Check your bills to ensure their authenticity.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Attorney says Oklahoma couple denies trafficking

    Attorney says Oklahoma couple denies trafficking

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:06:04 GMT

    The Latest on a lawsuit alleging an Oklahoma couple engaged in a human trafficking scheme (all times local):

    The Latest on a lawsuit alleging an Oklahoma couple engaged in a human trafficking scheme (all times local):

  • LPD issues counterfeit bill advisory

    LPD issues counterfeit bill advisory

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-28 14:59:17 GMT
    (Source Lawton Police Department)(Source Lawton Police Department)

    The Lawton Police Department warns the public of a counterfeit bill scheme currently plaguing the community. LPD says businesses and citizens have recently received an influx of counterfeit currency. The bills are clearly marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” Check your bills to ensure their authenticity. 

    The Lawton Police Department warns the public of a counterfeit bill scheme currently plaguing the community. LPD says businesses and citizens have recently received an influx of counterfeit currency. The bills are clearly marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” Check your bills to ensure their authenticity. 

  • 'Obamacare' repeal reeling after Senate defeat

    'Obamacare' repeal reeling after Senate defeat

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-28 07:39:34 GMT
    Friday, July 28 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-07-28 13:01:12 GMT

    The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

    The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

    •   
Powered by Frankly