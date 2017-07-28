Attorney says Oklahoma couple denies trafficking

The Latest on a lawsuit alleging an Oklahoma couple engaged in a human trafficking scheme (all times local):
The Latest on a lawsuit alleging an Oklahoma couple engaged in a human trafficking scheme (all times local):
The Lawton Police Department warns the public of a counterfeit bill scheme currently plaguing the community. LPD says businesses and citizens have recently received an influx of counterfeit currency. The bills are clearly marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” Check your bills to ensure their authenticity.
The Lawton Police Department warns the public of a counterfeit bill scheme currently plaguing the community. LPD says businesses and citizens have recently received an influx of counterfeit currency. The bills are clearly marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” Check your bills to ensure their authenticity.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Lawton police say a standoff with a man armed with weapons is over.
Lawton police say a standoff with a man armed with weapons is over.