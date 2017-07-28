LANES CLOSED: Semi involved in rollover near Snyder on HWY 62

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane in both directions temporarily on Highway 62 after a semi rolled over near Snyder. The highway is still closed at this time.

7News viewers David Navarro and Janell Rouse Holmes sent us these photos.

OHP says this is happening between mile marker 65 and 66 about five miles east of Snyder.

Right now, it's not clear why the truck rolled, if anybody was hurt or what the driver was hauling.

