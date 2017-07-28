EPA’s Scott Pruitt attends town hall in Guymon

Budget cuts have left many state agencies in crisis mode, including those who provide meals for many elderly people in Oklahoma county. The director of the non-profit Areawide Aging Agency says that before, they were able to absorb those cuts through furloughs, job cuts, fundraisers and even planting a garden with donated labor and materials. But now they say there's simply nothing left to cut except who gets food and who doesn't.
EPA chief and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is speaking with residents in the state about the repeal of the 2015 Waters of the United States Rule. He visited with local farmers at a town hall meeting in Guymon, where he clarified the rule. More than 90 local farmers and ranchers attended.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane in both directions temporarily on Highway 62 after a semi rolled over near Snyder. The highway is still closed at this time. 7News viewers David Navarro and Janell Rouse Holmes sent us these photos. OHP says this is happening between mile marker 65 and 66 about five miles east of Snyder. Right now, it's not clear why the truck rolled, if anybody was hurt or what the driver was hauling.
The Latest on a lawsuit alleging an Oklahoma couple engaged in a human trafficking scheme (all times local):
The Lawton Police Department warns the public of a counterfeit bill scheme currently plaguing the community. LPD says businesses and citizens have recently received an influx of counterfeit currency. The bills are clearly marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” Check your bills to ensure their authenticity.
