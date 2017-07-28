EPA’s Scott Pruitt attends town hall in Guymon

GUYMON, OK (KSWO)- EPA chief and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is speaking with residents in the state about the repeal of the 2015 Waters of the United States Rule.

He visited with local farmers at a town hall meeting in Guymon, where he clarified the rule. More than 90 local farmers and ranchers attended.

“As we do rule making, as an agency, it’s our job to hear from you,” said Administrator Pruitt. “The last time this rule [2015 WOTUS Rule] was adopted this didn’t happen. This dialogue is very important to us. This agency going forward is going to make sure we get it right. But at the end of the day, we trust you and we know that you are a partner in the process.”

Pruitt says his goal is to replace the current rule by the first quarter of next year. The rule gives the government authority to ensure major bodies of water are pollution free. Some farmers said the 2015 rule restricted how they could use their land.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.