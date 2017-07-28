Many OK seniors “will not get fed” due to mobile meal program bu - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Many OK seniors “will not get fed” due to mobile meal program budget cuts

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Budget cuts have left many state agencies in crisis mode, including those who provide meals for many elderly people in Oklahoma county.

The director of the non-profit Areawide Aging Agency says that before, they were able to absorb those cuts through furloughs, job cuts, fundraisers and even planting a garden with donated labor and materials.

But now they say there's simply nothing left to cut except who gets food and who doesn't.

"There are people who will not get fed. There's just not enough money to take care of the need,” said Don Hudman with AAA.

“The people who deliver the meals are the people who do the well checks, because it's the only person they may see every day during the month, not just during that week,” explained Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator Ronnie Winters.

According to the Coordinator for the Oklahoma County Senior Nutrition Program, this is the first time in 23 years they've faced cuts this big.

