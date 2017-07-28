OH fair accident prompts ride safety concerns for OK State Fair

Oklahoma has the fourth most hot car deaths per capita in the country since 1998 and 20 so far this year. Heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the country. Norman Police Department recently posted a series of videos on their Facebook page to illustrate this danger. They put one of their officers in full uniform inside the car. It was 92 degrees outside when they started and 10 minutes later, it was 116 degrees inside the car.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help. Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack.
The tragedy at the Ohio state fair is also sparking concerns over ride safety here in the Sooner state, ahead of our own State Fair. That very same ride has operated in Oklahoma before. The state's Labor Commissioner says her department is watching the investigation into that deadly accident very closely ahead of the Oklahoma state fair. Oklahoma and Ohio are two of the only 30 states that regulate amusement rides.
Budget cuts have left many state agencies in crisis mode, including those who provide meals for many elderly people in Oklahoma county. The director of the non-profit Areawide Aging Agency says that before, they were able to absorb those cuts through furloughs, job cuts, fundraisers and even planting a garden with donated labor and materials. But now they say there's simply nothing left to cut except who gets food and who doesn't.
