OH fair accident prompts ride safety concerns for OK State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The tragedy at the Ohio state fair is also sparking concerns over ride safety here in the Sooner state, ahead of our own State Fair.

That very same ride has operated in Oklahoma before. The state's Labor Commissioner says her department is watching the investigation into that deadly accident very closely ahead of the Oklahoma state fair. Oklahoma and Ohio are two of the only 30 states that regulate amusement rides.

"Any time a tragedy happens anywhere in the country it always causes our team to pause and to take a breath,” said Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Melissa McLawhorn Houston. "At the Department of Labor, we'll be evaluating what are additional testing measures that need to be in place for that type of ride."

The Oklahoma State fair has even gone a step further by hiring its own inspectors and requiring the carnival provider to do the same. They'll remain onsite each day of the fair, which runs from September 14th through the 24th.

